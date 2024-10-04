Algert Global LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,078 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

