Algert Global LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,812,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

