Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Position Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

