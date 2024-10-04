Algert Global LLC Sells 17,932 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About AdaptHealth

Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

