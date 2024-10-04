Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Safehold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

