Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

