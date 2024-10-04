Algert Global LLC Buys 14,590 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150,260 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 102.7% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,259,849.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,259,849.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,348 shares of company stock valued at $673,091. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

