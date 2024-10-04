Algert Global LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 307.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 98,865 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,514,000 after buying an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $17.65 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

