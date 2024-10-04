B. Riley Weighs in on Gritstone bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 328.51% and a negative net margin of 910.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRTS. JMP Securities cut shares of Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gritstone bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRTS

Gritstone bio Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $0.20 on Friday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 541,377 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.