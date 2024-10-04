Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 307,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 247,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.