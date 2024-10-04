Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Lowered by Analyst

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Powerfleet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.68. Powerfleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

