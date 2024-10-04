Roth Capital Weighs in on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of UNFI opened at $19.10 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

