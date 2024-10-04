Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 831,975 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,662,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.