Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ispire Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

ISPR opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 809,819 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

