Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 555,382 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

