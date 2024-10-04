Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

National CineMedia Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.67 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.