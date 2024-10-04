Zacks Research Weighs in on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $297.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.75 and its 200 day moving average is $333.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

