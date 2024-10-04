Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evolus, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 930,566 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $11,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

