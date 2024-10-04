Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$206.87 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

