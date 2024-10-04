The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 3.9 %

UHS opened at $215.17 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

