The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $970.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $842.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.35. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $975.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.