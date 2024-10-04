The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,329 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 29,720.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 884,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 868,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,716,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. UBS Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

