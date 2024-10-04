The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $206.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.61 and its 200 day moving average is $247.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of -0.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

