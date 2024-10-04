The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $882,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 166.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

