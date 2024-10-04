The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

