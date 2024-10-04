The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,667 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Vaxcyte worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $121.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $6,508,130. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

