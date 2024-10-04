The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.12 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 215,860 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $478,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $57.21 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

