The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.13 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.84.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.