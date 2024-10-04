The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,104 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Renasant were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Renasant by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 45,461 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.40 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

