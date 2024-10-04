The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 890,719 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 890,719 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 865,120 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,962,000 after buying an additional 556,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

