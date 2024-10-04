The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.39 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $1,060,400. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RNR opened at $273.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $276.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

