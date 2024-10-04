The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.97 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

FDS stock opened at $459.09 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

