Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $22,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 405,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

