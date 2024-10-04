Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.97% of Shore Bancshares worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth $899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $444.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

