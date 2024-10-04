The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.40.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $439.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

