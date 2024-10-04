The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

