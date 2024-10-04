AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,607 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,607 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,408,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 206,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

