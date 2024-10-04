Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOX opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

