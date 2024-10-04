Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

