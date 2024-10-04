Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 63,763 Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SILJ stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $983.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.