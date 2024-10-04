Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 272,948 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 643.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,948 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $147,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

