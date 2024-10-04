Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 203,558 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $789,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

