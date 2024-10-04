46,587 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Andersons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

ANDE opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

