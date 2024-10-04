Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

