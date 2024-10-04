Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

LH opened at $215.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

