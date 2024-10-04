Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Azul worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 20.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.97. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

