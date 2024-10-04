Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 26,154 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,384,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

