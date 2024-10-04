Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,079 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Criteo by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Criteo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Criteo by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

