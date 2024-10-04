Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth $147,577,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth about $64,051,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at about $19,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

KSPI opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.08. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $1.7916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

