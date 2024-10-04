Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $774,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ducommun by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

